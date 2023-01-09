A Heideveld man accused of raping his six-year-old niece is behind bars after angry mense moered him until he landed up in hospital over the weekend. Residents living in Elsa Court went bos on Friday morning as they surrounded the 33-year-old man, after it was alleged that he had repeatedly raped the meisie who is in foster care.

The shocking incident saw kwaad residents stand in line to beat the child’s uncle using sjambokke, broken bottles and belts. Her hartseer aunt, who may not be identified to protect the child, says she could not believe her ears when the claims of the sexual abuse were made by a neighbour. “I have four nieces who are in foster care and were being cared for by my late mom. Their mom is my cousin and they were removed from their mother’s care and were staying with my mom,” she explains.

“My mom died in November and I moved from Mitchells Plain to Heideveld to look after the girls because we were waiting to hear from the social workers, who never arrived after my mom died.” She says on arrival, she had an argument with her alleged druggie brother after he had stolen some of her goedtes and threw him out of the council flat. “I started to see my things going missing and I know he is on drugs. I’m not sure what drugs but I know he uses needles.

“In the week I was in the bath and she came to say he was there and I told her to lock him out and tell him to come back with the stuff he stole and she came back and was so excited that she could lock him out and I did not understand it at the time.” The aunt says several days later, a family in the court asked if the child could spend some time with them as she had often been to their home when the ouma was alive. The aunt agreed. SHOCKING NEWS: The meisie’s aunt says the child was sexually abused “It was normal for her to visit there and I did not want to disturb that because the neighbours are good to her.

“That is when the lady told me that she was washing her when she told her that it is sore between her legs. “The child was taken to hospital the next day and that is when she showed them with dolls what he had done and the medical report confirmed she had been raped. “I was shocked to learn that he was doing this for months while my mother was alive.”