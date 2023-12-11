People looking for a good time on the beach have resorted to hiding their dop in the sand. But law enforcement officials are wakker to this ruse and last week unearthed 53 blikkies bier at Clifton Beach with the owners nowhere in sight.

Since the beginning of the festive season, the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers have confiscated 1 256 bottles of alcohol from beachgoers. CONFISCATED: Beer at Clifton Beach. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers who have been deployed to the beaches continue to fine and confiscate the alcohol of beachgoers, who despite many messages from the City about the dangers and illegality of alcohol consumption on the City’s beaches, persist in drinking on the beach or in some cases even selling dop on the beach. Dyason says: “(On Friday) at Clifton Beach officers found 53 cans of beer, craftily hidden in a hole dug in the beach sand and the internal plastic container of a public refuse bin inserted into the hole to contain the cans.

“The owner of the liquor was nowhere to be found. “People will go to great lengths to secretly consume their alcohol on the beach, but the officers know most of the tricks.” Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that they’ve seen some established patterns over the past few years, and so their deployment over this period will be in line with those patterns.