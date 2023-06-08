The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is making a big difference in the lives of township animals, and has created an easy way for the public to help keep pets warm and fed this winter. Mense are encouraged to participate in the annual Wagging Winter Shoebox drive, by finding a shoebox or any box and packing it propvol goodies for their animal of choice, and then dropping it off at the various drop-off locations.

Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications executive, said they are encouraged by the number of residents bringing their pets to the clinic, as it shows people are starting to understand the creatures’ needs. “During winter the Mdzananda Animal Clinic is packed to the brim. Some reasons include hypothermia as well as broken bones, due to people driving recklessly in bad weather and running pets over. “Most pets live outside. Many do have kennels, but there are also many who don’t. Hypothermia is always a concern if pets are outside in very cold and rainy weather.”