The man accused of killing a young police officer in Parkwood last week limped into the courtroom on Monday. Denzil October was arrested within hours of the murder of Constable Ashwin Pedro, 26, who was stationed at Grassy Park SAPS.

The victim was acting on a tip-off about the accused being in possession of a firearm. October allegedly shot the officer twice and Pedro died at the scene in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood. The 42-year-old was apprehended in Ravensmead, hours after the incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said after the shooting, more cops were deployed to track down the shooter. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut Photo: African News Agency (ANA) “The effective and rapid deployment of resources to hunt down the suspect who shot and killed a Grassy Park constable in cold blood led Anti-Gang Unit members to Ravensmead where a 42-year-old man was arrested at his hideout (late on Thursday night). “The 9mm pistol he stole during the altercation with the SAPS members was found in his possession and confiscated.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being probed by the Hawks investigators.” On Monday, the slain cop’s colleagues, including the station commissioner Colonel Dawood Laing, attended the proceedings. Ashwin Pedro, 26, was gunned down, The accused was visibly in pain and showed up with a bandage around his head and a bruised face.

Addressing him in Afrikaans, Magistrate Goolam Bawa asked if he was alright. He answered: “My ribbes is seer.” He didn’t explain how he got the injuries.

He was told to sit down for the proceedings. According to the charge sheet, on 1 December at 5.20pm, the deceased and his partner received information that the accused was in possession of a firearm. They spotted the accused and there was a scuffle, he then took the partner’s firearm and shot Pedro.

FURY: Denzil October ‘shot’ the cop in Blackbird Ave, Parkwood “The police received information from community members about the accused’s whereabouts,” reads the charge sheet. October indicated he wanted a private attorney but at the time of the appearance, his family members were not there to organise a representation. The State has indicated that the Director of Public Prosecution attorney will take over the case next Tuesday.