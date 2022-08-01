A man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, who was bashed to death with an electrical stove just hours before. The young mom, Siphokazi Makana, 28, was found dead in the shack she shared with her man in Wesbank.

A woman says: "I saw him attack her with a hot plate stove in the street and as neighbours, we went outside and broke up the fight and then they left to the street at the back.

“I heard the woman scream until 3am and then it was quiet.” The suspect asked another neighbour for a lift to the hospital and then alerted the victim’s family. Cousin Bukiwe Ntlangana says she rushed to the scene.

“I went to their shack and found the suspect standing by the gate and I asked him what was going on,” she explains. “He said that she stole his clothes and sold them and that she went back home in the D-Block.” DISTRAUGHT: Cousin Bukiwe Ntlangana. Picture: Leon Knipe The distraught woman says she decided to go to the neighbour who called her and she was told that the boyfriend had asked them to transport Siphokazi to the hospital.

“But the neighbour refused because she knew that Siphokazi wasn’t alright,” says Bukiwe. “She told me that my cousin was in the shack. I went back to the boyfriend and confronted him because he wasn’t being honest about what happened.” The cousin says she screamed at the man and other neighbours joined her.

MURDER SCENE: Police and forensics at couple’s Mangold Str. shack where Siphokazi’s body was found. Picture supplied “The other people went in and they came back and confirmed that she was dead. “Her body had been washed, he dressed her in jeans only, her breasts were exposed, I could only see the blood which was visible by the door.” Bukiwe tells the Daily Voice that neighbours assaulted the suspect.

“They had been together for two years and they didn’t have children. But Siphokazi has a nine-year-old son,” adds the heartbroken cousin. “This man has been abusive towards my cousin, he has stabbed her before. “We want this man to rot in jail for what he has done to Siphokazi.”

Police spokesman Colonel Andre Traut confirms the incident but says the suspect is on the run. "(Yesterday) morning at around 2am, a 28-year-old female was stabbed to death in Mangold Street, Wesbank, during an argument allegedly by a male suspect who she was acquainted to. "He fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.