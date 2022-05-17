Two people were busted following the abduction of a businessman while he was out jogging. Police said the two suspects were scheduled to appear in court facing charges of abduction, extortion and attempted murder after police rescued a regional risk manager of a bank in Limpopo.

“A well coordinated operation conducted by the SAPS team of investigators assisted by the tactical response team (TRT) together with the hostage negotiators of the South African Police Service (on Saturday night), led to the rescue of the abducted regional bank risk manager and the arrest of two suspects following a car chase and shoot-out with the police in the Westenburg policing area outside Polokwane,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The 56-year-old bank manager went on a jog in the morning at about 9am when he was allegedly abducted by the suspects not far from his home in Welgelegen on the outskirts of the city.” The abductors demanded a ransom from the man’s family, who turned to police for help.

“The ransom money was then dropped off at the agreed pick-up point. “The suspects came driving in two BMW motor vehicles, white and black in colour, and immediately fled the scene after picking up the money with the victim still inside one of their vehicles,” Mojapelo said. “A high-speed car chase ensued and the driver of one of the BMWs, carrying the abducted victim, lost control, swerved into the nearby bushes and came to a halt.