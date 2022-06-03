A Kuils River father and son say a bank manager assaulted them in Zevenwacht Mall over an argument about cards. Desmond Finnis and his son, Lucian Geduldt, said while arguing, the FNB manager became aggressive and knocked Desmond’s phone out of his hands as he was recording her outburst.

“My son was approved with a savings account and credit card after giving his paperwork but after a few days they kept asking for his salary slips,” the dad says. “He is a Bolt driver and he does not have a solid salary, which was explained from the start and he still qualified for it. “On May 26, he got the message that the cards were delivered to Zevenwacht Mall and they actually gave him a card with all of his details on it.

“However, he could not use the card because there were no limits set.” Desmond says they were frustrated by the clueless bank employees and demanded to speak to a manager. “After waiting for the manager to come back from lunch, she was immediately rude to us and started shouting, the more questions we asked.

“I took out my phone to record her but then she walked towards me and knocked the phone out my hand. “I shouted why did she do that and she started pushing me, to which I did nothing.” RUDE: FNB manager lashed out in front of customers In the short video clip, the manager can be seen hitting the phone out of Desmond’s hands in front of the customers.