THE family and legal team of a bandiet are demanding answers from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) after the inmate died after he was allegedly beaten by guards and mauled by dogs. The incident at Goodwood Prison which led to the death of Quinton “Questions” Fortuin, 39, saw inmates write letters begging for an investigation into the alleged actions by the Emergency Support Team (EST).

According to two letters received by the Daily Voice, Fortuin, who is alleged to be a general of the 26s gang, got into an argument with wardens and allegedly stabbed one of them. Bandiete claim during the fight, EST teams arrived and locked Fortuin in a single cell where they beat him before loosing their dogs on him. Fortuin’s lawyer, Attorney Labiek Samuels, says over 60 calls to the prison went unanswered this week as he tried to find out what had happened.

He says: “I had booked a consultation with him as he was set to appear in court this week. I was told the prison is on lockdown and I may not consult. “Later when we heard rumours that he was dead, I tried to reach the head of the prison and his secretary and I called them 60 times with no answer.” Samuels says he was later informed that Fortuin was dropped at Karl Bremner Hospital but was later transferred to Tygerberg Mortuary where they were informed he had been murdered.

ANOTHER ‘TRONKMOORD’: Goodwood Samuels adds: “They gave us a case number and I accompanied his family to identify the body. “We found that he had extensive facial injuries and you could see that his jaw was broken, his top lip was bloodied and he has incision wounds on his face.” Samuels says they were called into a meeting yesterday with DCS officials who offered to bury Fortuin.

He adds “The family declined and requested that the mortuary release the body to their undertaker.” Samuels says they are demanding a police investigation into the incident. According to a SAPS report seen by the Daily Voice, the incident was registered as inquest by Bellville SAPS after the body of an unknown man with facial injuries was found at Karl Bremner Hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms the inquest docket. He says: “Be advised that the mentioned case number is an inquest registered at Bellville SAPS for investigation.” DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirms the death and says: “The cause of death is yet to be determined, as DCS is awaiting for the autopsy report.