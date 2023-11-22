Hollywood star Forest Whitaker was all smiles yesterday as he unveiled a new basketball court in Bridgetown, Athlone. STAR GUEST: Forest Whitaker The special unveiling by the Oscar-winning actor and social activist took place at the Cornflower Sports Field with the aim of promoting basketball on the Cape Flats.

Addressing the crowd, Whitaker acknowledged the severe socio-economic ills plaguing Athlone, saying he hopes the new court will help bring about a positive change. In his message to the youth, he said: “Last May, I went to watch the Basketball Africa League and when I was there, I was thinking about this court and that someone from Cape Town will be in this league. OPENING CEREMONY: Forest Whitaker, centre “I know that there’s difficulties in the community and the NBA has created a safe space for the kids.

“Some of you might become ball players and some of you will be dealt with decisions in your life. I think here in this court you will find some connection, a safe place and enjoy life.” ABOVE THE RIM: Kids at new Bridgetown court The colourful blue and red court was established by the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI) in partnership with NBA Africa. The WPDI was founded in 2012, and works with young women and men for the promotion of peace, reconciliation and social development within communities affected by conflict and violence.

The WPDI also operates in France, Gabon, Cameroon, Chad, Mexico, Uganda and the US. ABOVE THE RIM: Kids at new Bridgetown court In November 2022, 750 women graduated with a Basic Level Certificate in Business and Entrepreneurship via the WPDI, and 42 were awarded seed capital of $4 000 (about R70 000) to further support and develop their businesses. NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams is proud to be part of the initiative, saying: “The people of Cape Town are hungry for the game of basketball, this court is your court.”

Avid basketball players and kids from the community also got the opportunity to shoot some hoops on the newly-built court. Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews adds that the City did some nifty footwork to ensure that the pitch is ready for the summer holidays. He encouraged youngsters to fight for their future and use the court everyday.

OPENING CEREMONY: Forest Whitaker, centre The former rugby star says: “You can have an acclaimed guest to tell you what your future will be like, but if you don’t grab hold of your future you will be a statistic.” Chris Osborne, chairperson of the Bridgetown Community Development Forum, described the event as a “historic moment” for the community. Osbourne adds: “For someone like Forest Whitaker to come and invest in our community is huge. We ask the children to go for excellence and brilliance.”