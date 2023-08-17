Ballet legend and pioneer Johaar Mosaval has died at the age of 95. The Artscape Theatre confirmed Dr Mosaval’s passing on Wednesday.

“Artscape is saddened by the news that one of its own has passed away. Johaar Mosaval was our living legend,” read the statement. According to a statement issued by the family, Mosaval sustained an injury three months ago. The statement read: “Subsequently, he was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital on Thursday, June 22, where a diagnosis of severe osteoarthritis in his spine was established.

“During his two-week hospital stay, he underwent treatment and focused on recuperation. “However, Dr Mosaval’s health took another unfortunate turn. “On Thursday, August 3, he was readmitted to the hospital due to severe dehydration. He passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16. May his soul rest in peace.”

Born on January 8, 1928, Mosaval’s journey took him from the streets of District Six to international stages, where he defied racial barriers and became a pioneer in the ballet world. He was a principal dancer with England’s Royal Ballet during the 1960s, where he stayed for 25 years. He retired in 1975, but went on to teach and mentor the next generation of dancers.

He was recognised for his contributions with the Winston Churchill Travelling Fellowship award from the British Queen Mother. Upon returning to Cape Town in 1976, Mosaval continued to break barriers. He became the first black dancer to perform at the whites-only Nico Malan Opera House (now Artscape) and the first black South African to appear on local TV.

In 1977, he opened a ballet school, and in 2019, Mosaval was awarded The Order of Ikhamanga in Gold for his exceptional contribution to the performing arts. In March, Artscape staged his life story in Dreaming Dance in District 6 – The Johaar Mosaval Story. He is survived by his two younger sisters, Gadija and Moegmina Esmael.