Jeffrey Manuel was the “Balla” of the ball at his matric dance this year. Jeffrey, aka Balla, 32, who was capped this year after attending school at Steenberg High for more than a decade, was dressed to the nines at his last school dance.

Balla, who has Down syndrome, received a special invitation to the ball. TIME TO SHINE: ‘Balla’ had a great night His ouma Freda Benjamin, 73, tells the Daily Voice that Balla was over the moon and someone sponsored his outfit. She says: “He was so overwhelmed when he came into the house, dressed so smartly, that he just grabbed me and hugged me so tightly. He then gave me a kiss and said he is so happy.

“He stared into the mirror with his shoulders high, as if to say, ek is daai ou.” THE MAIN OU: The ‘Balla’ of the ball at his matric dance this year Dressed in a smart three-quarter broek, blazer and top hat, Balla made his way to the ball accompanied by teacher Helen Urion. Freda previously told Daily Voice that Balla had been going to school for years, arriving every day with his heavy school bag packed with books and stationery.

She said he was always eager to learn despite being unable to read or speak properly, and Steenberg High allowed him to attend classes, which sadly came to an end this year as he had to move to another relative due to health reasons. The ouma adds: “I must salute Miss Stadler, the teachers, the whole school for giving him a new meaning to life and for making him feel loved.” TIME TO SHINE: ‘Balla’ had a great night Teacher Helen says Balla was uitpype after the party, which was held at the fancy Suikerbossie Restaurant in Hout Bay.

Helen says: “He enjoyed himself so much, he was on the dance floor almost the whole night and the learners really enjoyed having him there. “In fact they looked after him the whole night, taking him food and taking pics of him, that’s how much Balla means to everyone at the school.” And just like a real belle of the ball, Balla clocked in at home just before midnight.