The family of one of the school kids who died in the AZ Berman Drive crash last week say they have accepted the driver’s apology and forgiven him. Mninikhaya Mvuli, 56, made an appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday on five charges of culpable homicide and reckless driving.

At his first court appearance, family of the Khayelitsha man asked the parents of Lelam Betiwe, Lathitha Eiman, Katlego Banga, Linathi Madalana and Lwethu McKerry to have mercy on him. This, after Mvuli also lost his niece in the tragedy. It is alleged that Mvuli lost control of his sister-in-law’s Toyota Hilux bakkie before it slammed into a tree and robot, causing the children to be flung from the back of the vehicle.

Mildred Mdukiswa, Katlego’s aunt, said the family could not ignore the fact that Mvuli also lost a family member in the accident. “Who are we not to forgive? It was not his intention, there is a family member from his side that also died in the accident.” She said they are dealing with the pain of losing the youngster.

“We miss him terribly. We miss him giving us hugs as soon as we walk into his house,” Mildred added. Outside court, Mvuli’s family gathered but refused to speak with the media. They indicated that he had been represented by a family lawyer. Mvuli told the court that he would be applying for bail.

Mitchells Plain community activist Faheema Joshua said she, too, has forgiven him after hearing his family's plea. “Until the evidence comes out, I believe everything that happened was out of his control,” she explained. The case will be heard again on June 15.