Baker Shamima Allie has been all smiles since receiving her new state-of-the-art mixer from one of South Africa’s most well-known kitchenware companies, KitchenAid.
Shamima’s friend Faheema Joshua from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain, reached out to the Daily Voice last month wanting to surprise the baker with new kitchenware after hers broke the month before.
“She bakes for cancer drives and orphanages, matriculants, the elderly, you name it. She especially goes out of her way when it’s their birthday; she would ask them what type of cake they want and make it and she never asks for anything, not even a 50c,” Faheema says.
The Mitchells Plain resident says she knew her tjommie would take whatever help she got and sow it right back into the community.
“That’s the type of person she is. She lives for making people’s days’ special by baking with all her heart.”
Shortly after the article was published, KitchenAid reached out to Faheema, to sponsor a one-of-a-kind mixer.
Faheema says: “To Razaan Simons at KitchenAid, we just want to say thank you so much. Shamima didn’t even wait a day before she started baking again.”
Another organisation is also expected to assist Shamima with a gas stove and ingredients.
Faheema said she felt overwhelmed for her baking buddy: “It’s blessings, she always gives so much, so she received. Thank you to the Daily Voice for making this possible.”
Shamima said she was shocked when she saw the article as well as when she received her kwaai mixer.
“I am so grateful, I love my mixer and have made a few cakes with it already. It works amazing. I just love, love, love it!”