Ahead of International Childhood Cancer Day today, a Saldanha Bay woman baked koekies in support of cancer patients and raised awareness about the illness at Laguna Mall in Langebaan on Saturday.

Laila Bester, 37, pledged to donate towards the Cupcakes of Hope for Kids with Cancer under the hashtag #Bake4Cancer.

She made 120 sweet treats and sold them at R10 each, while the remainder was handed over to kids at the mall.

This is the second year since she started supporting the initiative after losing a family member to cancer in 2020.

“I had just lost my brother when my father in-law was diagnosed. It all happened so fast and was heartbreaking,” she says.

“He had developed a lump to his throat and was in hospital and died in just three weeks.

“This changed my whole mindset to move in the field to help people fighting cancer by just making cupcakes and sell in support of those suffering with cancer.

“I registered with Cupcakes for Kids with Cancer.

“I realised patients need a lot of medical attention that’s very costly.

“This is my way of saying to anyone affected, ‘hold on, be strong, you can beat it and you are not alone’,” adds Laila.

She was joined by the Mitchells Plain cancer survivor, Michael Wynne, who walked from Cape Town to Langebaan to raise cancer awareness.

To find out more about Laila’s initiatives, call 074 553 7570 or support Cupcakes for Kids with Cancer by visiting www.cupcakesofhope.org.

[email protected]