The former cop from Piketberg accused of killing his girlfriend in broad daylight will know his fate in two weeks’ time. After months of prolonged bail hearings, the magistrate is set to give her judgement on whether or not Richard “Makka” Smit will be allowed to live in Strandfontein while on trial for murder of his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise.

The former sergeant returned to the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court yesterday for the continuation of his bail hearing. Makka, 36, is facing seven charges which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built up area, and handling of a firearm while under the influence. Natasha was gunned down in full view of her family on 2 January after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka.

Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl. CCTV footage of the shooting was shared on social media. During his bail hearing, it was revealed that Makka intended to move to Strandfontein if granted bail.

On Monday, the state prosecutor and defence lawyer William Booth completed their final arguments and the matter was postponed to 19 July for judgement on the bail application. SHOT DEAD: Natasha Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation says Saturday marked the six month anniversary of her death and the community wants closure. “The horrific scenes that played out in the streets of Piketberg on 2 January, lets you think of a Hollywood horror movie,” he says.