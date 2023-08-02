All eight members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP security detail, also known as the “blue light bullies”, were released on R10 000 bail each in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The police officers Shadrack Kojoana, Johannes Mampuru, Pomso Mofokeng, Harmans Ramokhonami, Phineas Boshielo, Churchill Mkhize, Lesibana Rambau and Moses Tshidada were all covered their faces with masks, hoodies and jackets with masks and clothing during on Tuesday’s proceedings.

They are accused of assaulting a motorist and two passengers, who are attached to the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), on the N1 highway in Johannesburg last month. The eight, who have since been dubbed the blue light bullies, all pleaded not guilty and face 12 charges, including assault, malicious damage to property, discharging a firearm, contravening the Road Traffic Act, reckless and negligent driving and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. In delivering judgement in the bail application on Tuesday, Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said that the State could not prove that it is the

officers who sent a threatening message to one of the witnesses — the person who recorded the video. “The [bail] applicants are ordered not to contact the State’s witnesses in any manner whatsoever or use other people to contact them,” Magistrate Mkhasibe warned. Magistrate Mkhasibe said the accused had strong family and economic ties in South Africa and they had surrendered their passports to the authorities.