Bail has been denied for a 53-year-old man who allegedly sexually molested three of his wife’s grandchildren. The toppie made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where family members of the three girls aged nine, 12, and 16 filled the hof banke.

It is understood that the man has been married to the children’s ouma for the past four years. He allegedly molested them for more than a year before the girls opened up to their aunt three weeks ago. The auntie tells the Daily Voice that she visited her mother on a Sunday where she teased the youngest girl about wetting the bed.

REVEAL: Kids related ordeal to aunt. Picture: Patrick Louw “She ran to the back and when I got there, they were holding onto each other crying,” the upset woman explained. “I convinced them to tell me what’s happening, that’s when the nine-year-old screamed that they were being touched by him.” It is alleged that the man forced the girls to perform oral sex.

The aunt says she broke the news to her siblings the same night and they all told their mother. But, she says to their shock, their mother sided with her husband. One of the children’s mothers said: “Yes, I am happy that he didn’t get bail, but I am shattered to think what he did to my child and nieces. “I am even more hurt because my mother doesn’t believe them, she says I planted it in the children’s heads because of a personal vendetta.