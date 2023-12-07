Tears flowed at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the three skollies accused of gunning down little Zakariyah Noble were denied bail. Riaan Matthews, Keanan America and Chandler Harper were remanded in custody after weeks of bail hearings following the death of the six-year-old boy.

The trio were busted by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit after the shooting on 16 October in which Zakariyah was struck in the chest while walking with his uncle and cousins in Surwood Walk, Hanover Park. HEARTBREAKING: Zakariyah Noble, 6. Picture supplied Zakariyah was in Grade R at Turfhall Primary School. During court proceedings, it was revealed that an eyewitness had told police they spotted all three suspects holding guns and opening fire on a group of people in Surwood Walk.

America and Harper were linked via ID parades but Matthews had allegedly tried to fool investigators by sending another person to be photographed in his place. But the State witness was seker van sy saak, and led cops straight to Matthews’ home. Delivering his judgement on Wednesday, Magistrate Keith le Keur ruled against the defence by allowing the trio to be photographed by the media.

He said the State had not objected as it would not hamper the investigation. REMINDER: Where Zakariyah was shot He said the accused had submitted affidavits for why they should be released, with Matthews claiming he was in police custody at the time of the shooting. It was then revealed that the incorrect time of the shooting was placed on the docket and that Matthews was in fact arrested within minutes of the shooting for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

At that stage, police were unaware that he had allegedly participated in the shooting just 10 minutes earlier. The court also heard that Matthews had been convicted of a firearm-related offence and released from prison a few months earlier. While Harper opted not to get into the merits of the State’s case against him, America claimed he had an alibi.

However, Le Keur noted that this was not corroborated by his own friend during the hearings. Addressing arguments by the defence that the State only had one eyewitness submit a statement, the magistrate said it was common cause that people in gang-invester communities like Hanover Park were fearful of reporting skollies. Le Keur says: “After an evaluation of the evidence, I am satisfied that the accused have not shown that there are exceptional circumstances for their release on bail. The application for bail is denied.”

The case was postponed to 1 March 2024. Zakariyah’s relatives were seen crying and hugging each other, while an auntie could be heard exclaiming: “Alhamdulilah! Bail was denied!” Uncle Cassiem Daniels is relieved and happy with the bail outcome, saying: “We want to thank the supporters and the community for their support and du’ahs.