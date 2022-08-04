Ongoing protests on Baden Powell Drive since last week have caused mayhem for motorists as residents of Khayelitsha informal settlements continue to burn tyres over housing issues in the area. Since last Thursday, multiple protests have been held between Mew Way and Oscar Mpetha Roads near Harare while they mostly take place between 7pm and 5am the next morning.

A 37-year-old male resident of the Harare informal settlement said the community has chosen to protest after their calls for better housing were ignored for more than a year. “This community is growing bigger but our houses keep getting smaller and there is nobody to help us to make things better here in the area,” the man says. “We see all over how the City helps other communities but they do nothing for us here so we have to take things in our own hands.

“Every night we light tyres and then in the morning the police come to clean it up. The guys here are just frustrated that nothing is being done and before we did not want to hurt people but now things just have to be done for us to get our voices heard.” Rowan Louw, a Bayview resident, says his commute to work has been hampered by the protests and fears having his car stoned. “I work late shifts in Somerset West but since last week, we always have to check for tyres burning and stuff.

“The other day we saw they caused damage to the resort there by Monwabisi and you always see burnt debris on the side of the road when you go around there in the morning,” he says. The Daily Voice asked the City of Cape Town for comment but was referred to SAPS. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says a 38-year-old male has been detained on public violence charges.