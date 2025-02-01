IS THERE bad blood between pals Taylor Swift and Blake Lively? Well, rumours are that Swift is taking a step back from the decade-long friendship.
Sources close to the pair say that the Bad Blood singer is taking a step back from the friendship as she feels like she was used as an intimidation tactic by Lively.
The singer, 35, has been dragged into the legal battle between Lively, 37, and Justin Baldoni, 41, where he claims his co-star used Swift to intimidate him at a meeting with her husband Ryan Reynolds about edits she had made to a rooftop scene in their film, It Ends with Us.
In the lawsuit it is stated that Swift and Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds made Baldoni feel like he had to go with Blake’s edits of the script.
An insider to the singer says: “Her friends also think that Blake's 'I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons’ text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession.”
This is in reference to Lively comparing herself to Game of Thrones character Khaleesi in a series of text messages in which she referred to Reynolds, 48, and her best friend Taylor Swift as her 'dragons'.
The $400 million dollar lawsuit has mense glued to its development as each day something new is released. Just the other day, text and voicenotes between Lively and Baldoni were leaked to the media.
This lawsuit is said to be bigger than the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp lawsuit in which Amber Heard accused her ex husband of domestic abuse. To which Depp filed a defamation of character lawsuit.