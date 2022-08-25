Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen has confirmed the reduction in the DNA backlog at the Western Cape SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) over the past 10 months. According to Allen, on 1 October, 2021, the backlog stood at 89 158 and as of 23 August, the backlog has been reduced to 25 290.

This means the FSL has worked through 63 868 DNA samples, reports IOL. “This is an important development, as these samples are very vital in cases of sexual assault, murders, and various other matters,” says Allen. “The more the lab is able to address their backlog, the quicker perpetrators who are standing trial can be held accountable for their crimes.

“This also ensures that there isn’t secondary trauma for the victims, who might be waiting a very long time for their matter to be finalised. “The continued backlog remains deeply concerning and is yet another reason why SAPS should be devolved to a capable government such as ours. “Under our watch, the lab would at all times function optimally, and matters be dealt with speedily,” he adds.