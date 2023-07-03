The family of Mitchells Plain mechanic Ridaah Sasman, who was found murdered in the boot of his car, has pleaded with mense to come and support them during his murder trial. A week has passed since the half-naked body of the well-known mechanic from Beacon Valley was found tied up, with multiple stab wounds to his body, in the back of his white Renault Megane in Sunset Road, Morgans Village.

The 30-year-old was missing for three days before he was found by his family after skurke tried to sell his takkies to them. The sellers pointed out where they got the shoes, which led Ridaah’s relatives straight to him and his car. A source close to the investigation told the Daily Voice that the two suspects were arrested on Thursday: “It is alleged that one of the accused and the deceased knew each other. We also found that the accused resided at the residence where Ridaah’s body was found.

More on this Missing man dead in car boot: Family alerted after his takkies was sold to them