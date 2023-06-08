It’s business as usual at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) as all academic activities have resumed. CPUT had suspended activities for almost a month due to student protests at the Bellville South and Wellington campuses.

The students had demanded that the university improve its shuttle service, renovate the cafeteria, and provide improved health care. They also wanted a resolution regarding the 60-course credits which NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) has sanctioned. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said no new incidents have been reported, adding: “Learning kicked off on Monday which was the resumption of the academic project, everything is going well with no incidents.”

She explained that the resumption of classes comes with several positive developments following engagements with all relevant parties. “Going forward, a revised shuttle timetable will be implemented on weekdays. The institution is increasing its clinic and emergency health care service. “The refurbishment and launch of a brand-new campus cafeteria model is at an advanced stage and all plans are geared towards going live from the end of July.”

However, Ramano Mpfunzeni, Student Representative Council president, is not pleased with how with how proceedings have been handled. "That is not even our demands, they are supposed to do that, none of our demands have been met, so they are not taking us seriously," he said. Hundreds of students were evacuated and sent home by CPUT last month.