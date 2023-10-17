The three men who staged a daring escape from the Athlone Magistrate’s Court holding cells last week appeared in the same court on Monday, this time with the added charge of escaping from custody. Jody Adams, Elroy Gedult and Khumzi Ningo are among a group of five escapees and are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three attempted murder charges, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and now also escaping from custody.

Two heavily armed policemen stood guard inside of court as the trio made their way to the dock. Only once inside the court were their families, who were sitting in the corridors, also allowed inside. COURT: Athlone Magistrate’s. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA Gedult’s mother Felicia walked into the courtroom shaking her head while looking at her son with disappointment. Ningo’s father sat a few rows back while a handcuffed Adams, who sported a new haircut with weird bald spots, had no support at court. The five had overpowered a police official and took his firearm as the truck taking them back to the mang was being loaded.

It is alleged that Adams was the one who fired shots at other officers as the five made their dash for freedom. The State prosecutor described the jailbreak in detail saying: “Before the accused escaped, they armed themselves in the holding cells with broken glass and together devised a plan. “As police were busy loading the van, the escapees assaulted three police officials and took from them the vehicle keys, cellphones and a firearm.

“The accused with the firearm started firing shots at the police, who had to duck. All the accused ran to the front of the police gate. “Officers then fired warning shots and some of the escapees ran back into the cells. The accused and two others got away, while two of the accused who were caught the same day jumped over the wall.” It emerged that the three accused face a Schedule 5 offence because of the semi-automatic weapon used.

Adams and Gedult indicated that they would be representing themselves at their next court appearance. Ningo, who abandoned his bail bid, asked for Legal Aid. Felicia broke into tears outside court, expressing her disappointment in her son. “I didn’t raise him [Gedult] that way, I also can’t understand why he decided to be involved in this,” she said.