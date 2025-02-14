THE 14 SANDF troops who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo were reunited with their families last night. Their repatriated remains were set to be handed over to their loved ones at a ceremony at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion.

It was scheduled to be followed by a memorial service at the same venue to pay homage to the departed troops. The soldiers were killed in the mineral-rich eastern DRC by the M23 rebel group.The SANDF was deployed as part of a multinational Southern African Development Community (SADC) force to help stabilise the region amid the ongoing clashes. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to attend the hand-over of the remains of the fallen South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to their families, two weeks after their deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place at 9am yesterday. However, the events were postponed due to Parliamentary commitments related to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate, in which Ramaphosa was involved. According to the president’s schedule, he was set to fly from Cape Town to Centurion at 6pm and be present for the 9pm programme last night.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said: “The scheduled handing over ceremony of the mortal remains of SANDF fallen soldiers as well as the memorial service have been postponed.” In his SONA address last week, Ramaphosa declared seven days of mourning and ordered the national flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of the slain soldiers. Families have anxiously awaited the arrival of the soldiers’ remains, which were initially expected to arrive last Wednesday.

Some of the family members previously told IOL News that the last time they saw their loved ones was January 2024, while another soldier was due to celebrate his 44th birthday on 25 February. The names of the fallen SANDF soldiers: Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Private Peter Jacobus Strydom, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi Rising tensions and logistical challenges in the DRC delayed the repatriation process, putting Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga in the firing line of heavy criticism.