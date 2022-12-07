Police are looking for a woman who kidnapped a six-month-old baby. Ivakele Yeko from Asanda Village in Strand was snatched from his carer in the Somerset-West CBD on Monday afternoon.

SAPS have confirmed cops are investigating a case of kidnapping. According to a police source, the carer – together with her husband and their five-year-old child – went into the business district with Ivakele to buy dop. The source explained that the couple was already dronk by the time they arrived at the shop.

“A short woman with braided hair struck up a conversation with the five-year-old. As the carer was about to head into the liquor store, the woman then asked if it’s okay if she buys the laaitie a pakkie chips at a nearby shop and took the baby with,” the insider says. ABDUCTED: Six-month-old Ivakeke Yeko The source adds that the carer walked into the drankwinkel while her man suiped outside. “When she came out the husband was done drinking his beer and wanted to know where the kids were. They then went into a state of panic and started looking around,” the insider said.

“When they came home they found the child at home, safe but without the baby.” Footage obtained by the police showed the snatcher, who is of average build, getting into a taxi with the children. According to the carer, the abductor had asked the laaitie where their home is, and dropped the child off close by.

The infant’s mom was told about her baby’s abduction when she came home from work. The source said the mom immediately wanted to know why the carer would leave her baby with a stranger. “She pleaded that we get him back safely to her.”