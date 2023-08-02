The autopsy results confirming the cause of death of an eight-month-old Bonteheuwel baby who died at a crèche have been released. Mohammed Qiran Canterbury died suddenly on June 2 after teachers at Linda’s Day Care Centre noticed something was wrong with him and rushed him to the Vanguard Day Hospital.

He was declared dead on arrival, putting the crèche in the spotlight following his untimely death. Last week, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) issued a notice of closure to the daycare. Now, nearly two months after the tragedy, autopsy results show that the little boy died of an extreme viral lung infection.

Qiran’s mom Zaidah Adams said the results don’t make sense as her bubbly baby wasn’t sick when she last saw him alive. “My son wasn’t sick at all, so it didn’t make sense to me. He wasn’t showing any signs of illness,” she told the Daily Voice on Tuesday. DISGUSTED: Parents Tashreeq Canterbury, Zaidah Adams The hartseer mom said the results have left her with more questions than answers.

“It still doesn’t make sense to me at all,” she added. “I have always stayed out of work to make sure he is healthy.” Linda’s daughter and co-owner of the daycare, Kim Davids, said in a statement sent to the Daily Voice that there was no foul play in the baby’s death. Speaking out for the first time since the death, Davids stated: “It has come to our attention that the articles incorrectly stated that foul play was involved in the baby’s death.

“We would like to rectify that the official investigation results have been concluded and released, and they confirm that the baby’s cause of death was due to a viral lung infection. “There was no evidence of foul play or any wrongdoing on the part of Linda's Day Care Centre.” Davids said they took care of Qiran and blamed the parents for their negligence.

“We cared for baby Qiran with great diligence, we are disappointed in the parents for their negligence,” she said. “It was important for the parents to prioritise the health and well-being of Qiran and communicate honestly about his health status. “We at Linda's Day Care had clear policies and guidelines in place regarding sick children attending daycare but the parents chose to provide us with inaccurate information about his health issues.”

Speaking on the closure of the crèche, Davids said they made a positive impact on the lives of many children and families. CLOSED BY WCED: Linda’s Day Care Centre in Bonteheuwel “As we say farewell to Linda’s Day Care, we can reflect on the positive impact made on the lives of many children and families we served. “While it may be bittersweet to say goodbye, we trust that we made a difference in the lives of many children and provided a nurturing environment for them to grow and thrive.”