A foster mom from Vrygrond is set to go on trial at the Western Cape High Court for beating a nine-month-old baby to death. Nearly seven months after the horrific discovery of the body of baby Caswell Frans, the story of his murder was featured on Carte Blanche on Sunday.

Muizenberg cops busted Priscilla Morris, 40, in December after her sister piemped her to police, saying she had beaten the infant to death and hid his body on a veldjie. Cops followed up on the information and made the discovery hours later when they found the child’s bludgeoned body inside a plastic sakkie in the grave. INNOCENT: Baby Caswell Frans. Picture supplied Morris appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court shortly afterwards and abandoned her bail applications amid an uproar from residents who demanded answers from the Department of Social Development (DSD).

At her court appearances it was revealed that the child was repeatedly tortured and the social worker informed. The family also revealed that they were told the child was starved and forced to eat hot meat off a grill when he cried for food resulting in burn marks on his mouth. After a month of postponements she returned to court last week where she was informed an indictment was being prepared as she will go on trial.

Oupa Caswell says they are happy with the progress of the case but want justice. “They told us she is going to the High Court and we are happy because there she will face a life sentence.” He adds: “Carte Blanche approached us and they saw his story in the Daily Voice. We are happy that CJ’s case is getting enough attention because this is about showing the social workers that they have a responsibility.