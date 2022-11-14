A Vrygrond foster mom accused of viciously beating a nine-month-old baby to death will enter into a plea deal with the State and avoid going on trial at the Western Cape High Court. This was revealed on Friday as Priscilla Morris returned for her second pre-trial hearing as shocking court documents lifted the lid on how baby Caswell Frans died.

Muizenberg cops busted Morris in December 2021 after her sister told cops she had beaten the infant to death and went to bury his body on a veldjie. Cops found the child’s bludgeoned body inside a plastic sakkie in a grave hours later. DEAD infant: Caswell Frans The family revealed that the child was tortured, starved and forced to eat hot meat off a grill when he cried for food, resulting in burn marks on his mouth.

According to the indictment, Morris has been charged with two counts of child abuse, one count of murder and one count of defeating the ends of justice. Baby Caswell was born in March 2021 to a drug addicted mother. The child was placed in the care of Morris when he was a month old.

The court documents reveal that during this period he had suffered from malnutrition and this was discovered when he was admitted to Retreat Day Hospital with a broken arm. The indictment also reveals that the child was killed three days before his body was discovered by police. It states that on December 17, two witnesses saw Morris allegedly beating the child, throwing him on the floor and dragging him by his feet and choking the infant.

“After the assaults on him, the deceased appeared to be dead to the witnesses.” His body was discovered on December 20 on the veldjie in Vrygrond Avenue. The case was moved to Thursday for the finalisation of the plea and sentencing agreement.