A Bishop Lavis mother whose baby girl was snatched at a supermarket says she is losing hope of ever finding her child as there are no new leads about the whereabouts of her kidnapper. Baby Kai-Isha Meniers turned three months old last week.

The infant was kidnapped by an unknown woman from Shoprite in Bishop Lavis on 30 April while her mom, Francis, 41, was inside the store running errands for a neighbour. Francis said she was approached by a friendly woman who pretended to be pregnant to gain her trust, and even bought her nappies, wipes and food. Cops have released an identikit of the woman but Francis says the case has gone cold with no new leads.

WANTED: Snatcher identikit “It’s been a month now without my child and I don’t know how to feel anymore,” she tells the Daily Voice. “Kai-Isha turned three months old on Monday and I am worried about her well-being because she was breastfed. “There was once a lead saying that a baby girl with the same description as Kai-Isha was found abandoned in Worcester and the police took me there but it wasn’t my baby.”

The mom of seven says last week she was visited by someone who said they had spotted the kidnapper at a building in Parow and she immediately contacted Bishop Lavis police for help. HARTSEER: Francis Meniers “They were very quick and we went there but there was nothing. We didn’t find the woman. “I think about that day all the time and I can’t stand to be at home.