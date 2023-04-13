A newborn baby was found dumped in a wheelie bin on Tuesday in Hanover Park. The baby still had its cord wrapped around its neck and was apparently found by a drug addict skarreling in the bins.

Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. “Philippi police registered a concealment of birth case after a foetus was discovered in a black bin in Ryston Road, Hanover Park on Tuesday evening at about 11pm. No arrests have been made.” Hanover Park Community Policing Forum chairperson Kashiefa Mohammed said everyone is shocked by this incident.

SKRIK: The newborn. “It was load shedding between 8-10pm, he went to Lugano Court to scratch in the bins. He said that he found a jersey in the bin and picked it up but he was not aware that it had a baby wrapped inside,” Mohammed explains. “He walked to Ryston Road to go and sell a drill and when he opened the jersey, he described what he saw as a vuil pop and asked the outjie if he don’t wanna buy the doll for his daughters but the person said it’s not a vuil pop, it’s a baby. “When he touched the baby, he said it was a boy still warm and pink, with blood on it and the umbilical cord wrapped around its neck.