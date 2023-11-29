A couple from Kalkfontein in Kuils River wants the Department of Social Development (DSD) to investigate their baby’s death, claiming that she was “neglected and mishandled” at a government safe house. The seven-month-old girl, Angel Wessels, died on 23 June, and according to her death certificate, it was due to natural causes.

But her parents Monique Lewendal, 28, and Lance Wessels believe this is a lie. Monique says: “On the day she died, we were called by Wynberg DSD to come in. They informed us our daughter had passed away at the safe house she was at in Schaapkraal. HEARTBREAK: Mom Monique Lewendal, 28. “They said it was natural causes, however, when we went to go view her at the mortuary, she had bite marks and bruises in her face and on her body.

“That is why we want answers, because she looked like someone that fell or was beaten.” Monique explains that her daughter was sent to the safe house after an incident in April, saying: “She was about five months old when myself and Lance argued and I stabbed him. That day he left with the ambulance and I went to a place of safety with Angel. “I then wanted to go back to Lance but had to leave our daughter in the care of the family.”

However, after two weeks, her sister told the department that she couldn’t look after Angel anymore, and the child was placed in a safe house following a court order until her parents could provide for her. The heartbroken mom says: “That was the last time I ever held her in my arms. “We tried to get her back on many occasions but couldn’t. We even attended counselling at church.

“I was so terrified living without her that I once had a vision of a cross with my child’s face on it, that’s how scared I was to leave her in the care of someone else.” Monique says her life has changed since Angel gained her heavenly wings. Lance adds: “All we want is answers, all we want is support. We would like to take the safe house and department to court, but we do not know how.

“We have all the pictures of the injuries in her face, we cannot rest until we know that there is justice for our Angel.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the circumstances surrounding Anglel’s death are still under investigation. DSD spokesperson Esther Lewis says while they cannot comment on the outcome of the post-mortem, they can confirm that Angel was placed in a place of safety via a court order, after being removed from her parents.