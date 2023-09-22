The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched an investigation after a Simon’s Town aunty klapped skote at a group of baboons and killed one after the animals entered and went bos in her kombuis. According to a statement released by the SPCA, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

“A Seaforth resident shot at a group of baboons, resulting in the death of a juvenile member of the Seaforth troop, also known as the Smitswinkel Bay splinter troop,” the SPCA said in a statement yesterday. “The individual, who remains unnamed due to ongoing investigations, has confessed to shooting three baboons that had allegedly entered her residence, ransacking her kitchen. “She has defended her actions by stating that the shooting was an act of self-defence against the attacking baboons.”

However, the SPCA says it will challenge the woman’s version of events, saying that baboons are not typically aggressive unless directly threatened. SAPS: Simon’s Town “This position is further bolstered by a concerning social media post made by the same individual on the Fish Hoek Community Facebook group a day prior to the incident,” the SPCA added. “In the post, she explicitly threatened to shoot any baboons entering her property, leading the SPCA to believe that the act was intentional and premeditated.”