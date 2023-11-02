Axed City of Cape Town Mayco member (MMC) for housing, Malusi Booi, has resigned from council with immediate effect. This comes after he was suspended in March following a police raid at his offices in connection with an alleged R700 million mega-fraud probe.

Booi said his decision on Tuesday came after careful consideration about his future and where he currently finds himself. He says: “I have waited for the longest time, and I thought that there would be a possibility of charges or the ventilation of issues by now, but none of that has happened. “I’ve decided to go and focus on other things because it’s almost a year now and nothing has been concluded. I have not been charged so I don’t know whether I’m coming or going, hence I decided to tender the resignation today.”

The City’s speaker, Felicity Purchase said that she “has not received any formal, signed notice” from Booi. However, he said the resignation letter was with the mayor and the chief whip. DA Metro Region chairperson JP Smith said that the party would work on finding a replacement for Booi. Smith says: “We note his resignation, and the party will take immediate steps to ensure that the necessary procedures are followed to advise the City and IEC of the replacement.” ANC Dullah Omar regional chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said that they were not surprised by the sudden departure of the former MMC as they knew all along that the DA has never valued the contributions of any one of their “black leaders” in the recent past.