A Belhar man says he was fired from his job at RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers after refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Kenton Paulse, who was a control room operator, says he has been suffering from chronic asthma and hypertension for the last four years and due to the medication he has been taking, he chose not to take the jab.

“I did not take the vaccine because I do not know how it will react with the medication I am already taking and my work said they cannot be held liable for anything that happens to me after taking the vaccine,” he says.

“I provided them with a medical certificate and a letter from my doctor but they said it was not good enough and on Monday, January 17, I was dismissed for incapacity.”

The 30-year-old added he worked at the Bellville office for the last 12 years and suspects ulterior motives for his dismissal.

OVER: Kenton worked at Ram in Bellville for 12 years

“I think they are just looking to cut costs and are getting rid of people who have been there the longest because they must get (a lot of money at retirement),” he says.

“There was also a guy that was working there for 20 years that was fired, while they also dismissed my fiancee.

“She also refused to go for the vaccine because she is pregnant and nobody can confirm with us if the vaccine will affect the baby.”

He says his axing could not have come at a worse time as the couple also have a 10-year-old daughter and have just signed the lease for a new flat in Belhar.

“Both of us are now sitting without jobs and we have a baby on the way, so I do not know how we are going to manage,” says Kenton.

“This whole thing has really affected our lives and we feel it is unfair because we gave the relevant paperwork to prove why we could not take the vaccine.”

In the dismissal letter seen by the Daily Voice, Ram states that it did a risk analysis and sent four memos to staff from September to November last year about their vaccine policy.

OFFICIAL: Dismissal letter for ‘incapacity’

They say Kenton was fired for “incapacity due to his failure and/or refusal to comply with the RAM Group Covid-19 mandatory policy as implemented from 1 January 2022.

“In particular by reason of your failure and/or refusal to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 virus.”

They said Kenton was classified as “high risk based on the employee’s risk of contracting or transmitting Covid-19 during the employee’s course of work”.

Kenton had offered to work remotely, but the company said the job required him to work in close contact with fellow employees, while his work was highly confidential and must remain on site.

He would also not be able to perform all of his duties, for example, the issuing and receiving of firearms and his security function.

They say in addition, Kenton’s doctor had in fact certified him medically fit to get vaccinated.

“Paulse also stated that even if the medical practitioner did certify him medically fit to receive the vaccine, he will still not vaccinate himself against Covid19,” the letter adds.

[email protected]