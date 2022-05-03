The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa says incidents of vicious dog attacks can be avoided if owners put them on a leash when out in public. This is after a tiny Jack Russell was savaged by a pit bull who ripped his face open when he dragged his head through a locked gate.

Sidney April says his dog Vido was home alone when the incident happened in Rocklands last Sunday. “We were in church when my daughter received a message that something happened. “We rushed home and found him stuck in the gate because he was behind the gates during the attack.

“We had to get him out from between the bars. The pit bull had my dog by the head, his skin on the skull was ripped off.” IMPOUNDED: The pit bull after the attack Sidney says they rushed the injured Vido to the vet where he has stayed for the past week. “The owner of the attacker came days later, I know they will not pay for the bill and that is fine.

“The only worry I had is that the dog could have killed a child because they walk around with the dog without the leash.” Sidney tells the Daily Voice Vido is a fighter and is getting better in hospital. Animal Welfare Society spokesman Allan Perrins says it is “infuriating” to know that this incident could have been prevented had the pit bull been on a leash.