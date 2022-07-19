Disabled residents in Heideveld were treated to a sports day as a local organisation raised awareness about the plight of the disabled stuck in their homes. The event hosted by the Hope for The Future organisation saw oumas in wheelchairs and children on crutches enjoying games.

Founder, Vanessa Sauls, says they are concerned about the large number of disabled residents suffering in silence due to the lack of facilities for them. “I started this for my son who was diagnosed with ADD and ADHD, because as families many of our children have learning and physical disabilities but we stay inside our homes because there are hardly any activities,” she says. Sauls partnered with Unity Sports to help sign up residents to play sports that suit them.

“They have soccer, athletics and various things and this is about speaking with each individual and seeing what they would like to get part of,” she says. “It is about showing them that they don’t have to sit inside their homes stuck in wheelchairs and feeling like there is nothing for them. “This also has an impact on their mental health.”