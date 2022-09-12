The Western Cape education department announced the 10 provincial winners of the National Teaching Awards at a ceremony at Century City.

Dedicated Western Cape teachers were celebrated at an award ceremony on Friday.

The event acknowledges and celebrates teachers who have made extraordinary strides in education and towards improving the quality of education for pupils.

The 10 regional winners will go on to represent the province in the national competition next month.

Education MEC David Maynier said all teachers, governing bodies and district officials were invited to submit nominations of teachers, reports IOL.