Dedicated Western Cape teachers were celebrated at an award ceremony on Friday.
The Western Cape education department announced the 10 provincial winners of the National Teaching Awards at a ceremony at Century City.
The event acknowledges and celebrates teachers who have made extraordinary strides in education and towards improving the quality of education for pupils.
The 10 regional winners will go on to represent the province in the national competition next month.
Education MEC David Maynier said all teachers, governing bodies and district officials were invited to submit nominations of teachers, reports IOL.
The winners are:
Excellence in Grade R Teaching: Jamie-Lee Titus, Sunningdale Primary School.
Excellence in Special Needs Teaching: Delanie Geldenhuys, Alta du Toit School.
Excellence in Teaching Mathematics: Memory Dizha, Manzomthombo Secondary School.
Excellence in Teaching Mathematics: Lizette Schroeder, Protea Heights Academy.
Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences: Luize Kroukamp, Paul Roos Gymnasium.
Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences: Marieke Pretorius, Apex High School.
Excellence in Primary School Teaching: Charnelle Hector, Belmor Primary School.
Excellence in Secondary School Teaching: Robin van de Rheede, Apex High School.
Excellence in Technology, Enhanced Teaching and Learning Award: Niel Botha, Hermanus Primary.
Excellence in Special Needs Leadership: Yolanda Lupondo, Siviwe School of Skills.
Excellence in Primary School Leadership: Mark Agulhas, Elnor Primary.
Excellence in Secondary School Leadership: John Matiso, Manzomthombo Secondary School, Mfuleni.
Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award: Ridwan Samodien, Kannemeyer Primary.