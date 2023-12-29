Police are investigating a mass killing after three people were killed in Philippi on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the men, aged between 22 and 30, were sitting in a Toyota Avanza in Steve Tshwete Street when they were shot. One of them died outside the vehicle.

Cops are now looking for five suspects in an unidentified vehicle, who fled after the shooting. Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary general Dumisani Qwebe says they will be requesting a meeting with leaders in the taxi industry, as it appears mense in Avanzas are being targeted. He says December was relatively quiet and crime free in the area before the incident. Qwebe says: “We want to emphasise that we are going to make sure that we close all the gaps that are opened. Clearly there is a challenge that we aren’t aware of.

“We want the community to work with the police and also we want the taxi industry to be part of meetings about safety. “We are greatly concerned about the shootings of people who are killed in Toyota Avanzas. Earlier this year, three people were shot in an Avanza near the police station. “We want to find out what is going on, the real reason behind the shootings. We hope in 2024 we will have a better year with less killings like this.”