An autistic teen from Heideveld is making his community proud after he scooped nine awards at the matric valedictory ceremony of Cathkin High School. The proud family of Edward Heldsinger, 18, were in tears when teachers and pupils cheered him on as he received each award.

Mom Melanie, 53, says they didn’t notice anything wrong with Edward’s development during his early childhood, and only became aware of the problem when he went to school. PROUD: Edward Heldsinger with mom Melanie, left, and sister Natasha.Picture supplied “We didn’t know until he was in Grade 1. At the time he was at Welcome Primary School and we got a skrik when we found out that the teacher just told him [every day] to play on the mat and never bothered teaching him. “When we became aware, we questioned the school and they told us that we must send him to a special school, but we refused and sent him to Vanguard Primary instead where he learnt just fine,” she said.

Edward then attended Cathkin, where teachers brought in a psychologist who diagnosed him with autism. Edward recalls being allowed extra time to complete exams. “My handwriting was slow. I could do the work but just needed some more time, especially when it came to tests where we needed to write essays,” he explained.

“I remember everyone being done and I was still sitting for an hour afterwards but the school was very understanding and gave me a fair chance.” Last week excited matric learners gathered for the valedictory and Edward says he had no idea he would come out tops. CONGRATS: Edward at his Cathkin High valedictory ceremony.Picture Supplied He received nine certificates for, among others, history, business studies, maths, geography and life orientation.

Melanie says there were loud cheers when staff announced that he had obtained the third highest marks of all the matric learners, and was also given the principal’s award. “Myself and his sister Natasha just started crying, we couldn’t believe it. We are so proud of him.” Edward says his father, Andre, spent years making sure that he was never behind in class.