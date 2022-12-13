Phumlani Village informal settlement buzzed with excitement on Monday as nearly 500 children gathered for the annual Christmas lunch. The much-anticipated party is hosted by Lotus River mother Beryl Williams, as part of her community outreach programmes.

Beryl, aka Aunty Girly, cooks every week to supply hot meals to underprivileged children and the elderly in the informal settlement. Monday, she celebrated 26 years of service in the community. “I started in the 1990s hosting the parties for the children. I watched how their parents sukkeled throughout the year and for many of them, a Christmas lunch was not something they got to enjoy,” Beryl says.

“This year it is 26 years and it always comes from the inspiration that I got from my mother, Catherine Arries, who also helped cook for those less fortunate.” DOTING: Aunty Girly with laaities Eager children lined up for warm food and an educational chat. “Nicole Jacobus from the CPF spoke to the children about the recent spate of attacks on the police in the area and why it is wrong,” Aunty Girly adds.