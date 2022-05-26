Alert aunties nabbed two skelms who were caught red-handed with three stolen drain covers in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday. Soraya Salie of the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies said she and her group rallied just before 8am to catch the two men who, hours earlier, had removed the drain covers in David Profit Street and hid them at a nearby park.

“So around 3am, there was this loud bang, almost like an explosion, and luckily we have cameras in front of the house so when I checked, I saw these two guys throwing concrete slabs against the drains and then taking the metal covers,” she explains. “I sent messages around and a group of us gathered to walk around the area searching for clues.” JOB WELL DONE: The Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies with Cllr Angus McKenzie The 62 year old said they came to a park where they found the stolen drain covers and they knew the skelms would return for them.

“We stayed around the area and then we saw this guy walking with a trolley, we knew he was going for the drains; even though they wore hoodies that covered their faces we could recognise them by their takkies. “We shouted at them to stop and we surrounded them, so they could not get away. “They both tried to say something but we shouted at them to just stay there and they stood there till the cops came a few minutes later. I think both of them got a skrik to see this group of women around them.”

Soraya has called for residents to take note of things going on in the area as she believes vigilance is key to ridding communities of crime. STOLEN: The drain covers “Too many people around here are closed off from the community and they keep to themselves, but if they take note and are on the lookout then we can have more arrests like this.” Ward 50 ward councillor Angus McKenzie congratulated the ladies on a job well done: “Our street WhatsApp groups throughout the area have hugely assisted in the reduction of crime and tipping off gang-related activities.