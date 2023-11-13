Skollies and skelms who have been targeting commuters in Hanover Park have been put on notice after taxi bosses and neighbourhood watches partnered up to keep mense safe. Over the last three weeks, a group of brave aunties have taken to patrolling the busy transport node that is used by over 2 000 people every day, and chasing boewe away.

Taxi boss Shareef Edwards says since the project kicked off, they have recorded only one robbery and the stolen cellphone was later recovered. WATCHING OUT: Taxi boss Shareef Edwards. He says: “We have seen terrible cases where even pensioners are robbed at knife point. So as the taxi owners, we came up with an idea to employ members of the accredited neighbourhood watches in Hanover Park to patrol and keep the rank safe. “They even stole the cameras and all the lights, which has increased the robberies. Since we started three weeks ago, there has been only one robbery and the aunties went straight to the gangsters and recovered the phone.”

Each morning and each night, the group set out in their neon jackets and radios and secure the taxi rank. SAFETY FIRST: Hanover Park rank patrollers. Picture: Mahira Duval Patroller Shameema Karriem of the Mothers of Hope Neighbourhood Watch says they take extra care on Sassa days. She says: “The pensioners go and withdraw [cash] at the ATMS and Shoprite, so we make sure we have eyes on those areas as well. We don’t let the skollies loiter on the rank or let them look for an opportunity to steal something.”