An alleged gas explosion caused a stampede at a day hospital, resulting in this elderly woman getting injured. Cheryl Paulse said what was supposed to be a normal doctor’s appointment at Kleinvlei Day Hospital turned into her leaving the facility bruised and in pain.

The 59-year-old explained that she had an appointment on Tuesday and after receiving her file she sat in the waiting room. Then at about 10.30am, she heard a loud bang. GOT A GROOT FRIGHT: Cheryl Paulse, 59. “I just heard people shouting, ‘It’s a bomb, they’re shooting!’ and I heard sounds going off. I got a huge shock,” she explained. “People started running out and I found myself in a stampede. I fell to the ground and about 20 people ran over me. I thought I was going to die because I was underneath these people and I didn’t know how to get out.”

“I am a chronic patient and I was in so much pain, my right arm hurts tremendously because I fell on that arm, it feels fractured. “I believe it’s negligence on the hospital’s part because I was the last person who ran out.” Cheryl said she went back to the hospital on Wednesday where she got a Voltaren injection and two packets of Panado tablets.

EINA: Bruise to the arm. Picture supplied Kleinvlei Day Hospital spokesperson Abulele Dyasi confirmed the incident but insisted that there had not been any gas explosion. “We can confirm that on March 14 there was an incident where an unused oxygen tank fell from a wall in the prep room at Kleinvlei Clinic,” Dyasi added. “Although there was a loud noise when it impacted the ground, there was no explosion or gas pipe leak.”