The nephew of slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen will have his murder trial heard in the Western Cape High Court. Cassidy Hartzenberg, 18, from Mitchells Plain appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where the indictment and summary of facts were handed over to the court.

Van Rooyen, 53, was found murdered in her home in Red Roman Street in Marina Da Gama in Muizenberg on September 9 last year. Her vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, was stolen and found abandoned in Mitchells Plain two days later. A few days after she was laid to rest, police made a breakthrough in her case and arrested Hartzenberg, who was a pallbearer at the magistrate’s funeral.

He faces charges of murder and theft. Van Rooyen’s murder sent shockwaves through the judiciary. Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the first court appearance, as did members of the judicial fraternity.

KILLED: Magistrate Romay van Rooyen. In court on Thursday, the benches were much emptier. Hartzenberg seemed to be in good spirits, and was handed his indictment and summary of substantial facts. Van Rooyen worked as an additional magistrate for the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

It is the State’s case that she returned home for the weekend as she usually did. According to the court document, Hartzenberg had borrowed money and hired a witness to take him to his aunt’s house. He was dropped near the house in Marina Da Gama and was spotted walking in the direction of Van Rooyen’s house.

SCENE OF CRIME: Detectives at Van Rooyen’s home. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) The summary further reads that evidence suggests there was an altercation between the aunt and her nephew. Van Rooyen’s Toyota was seen leaving the area in the early hours of September 9 and was later tracked to Westgate Mall. According to the indictment, Van Rooyen had died of strangulation.

It is alleged that Hartzenberg strangled, and possibly assaulted, Van Rooyen forcefully and violently. The indictment further stated that in addition to her car, an unknown amount of cash was also stolen from Van Rooyen. Previously, a family member told Weekend Argus that Hartzenberg was extremely loved by his aunt who had also spoiled him more than her other young relatives.