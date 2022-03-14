Police are searching for information after a Metro officer was attacked during an attempted arrest of a suspect in Ottery on Friday.

According to reports, Metro Police were attacked by residents on the corner of Hector Avenue and Edward Road in Ottery at 11.45am leaving one officer injured and a vehicle damaged.

Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “Law enforcement officers came under attack from some members of the community in Ottery after they arrested a suspect for possession of 53 dagga stoppe, 27 tik bankies and a heroin tablet.

“The attackers sided with the suspect and pelted the officers with stones. A City vehicle was slightly damaged in the process while an officer’s hand was injured and the suspect managed to escape as a result of the interference.”

Metro Police confiscated the drugs and handed it over to Grassy Park Police.

Grassy Park SAPS' Dawood Laing says charges have been laid for public violence, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and damage to City property by the Metro cops involved in the attack.

He said no arrests have been made yet.

A 45-year-old male resident says: "Die mense is mal, man. They want to cry when the police do not come in the area but now when they come to do their jobs, then they attack them, dit maak mos nie sin nie. The police got drugs on that guy, so how can the community say it's wrong?"

