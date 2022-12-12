Police say a 72-year-old ouma from Parkwood spent the weekend in a holding cell after helping her grandson escape police custody. The dramatic arrest on Friday morning followed yet another attack on cops in the Cape Flats community, less than a week after constable Ashwin Pedro was gunned down.

Blood flowed and police vehicles were damaged as the 24-year-old grandson tackled a female officer to the ground in an attempt to evade arrest. Grassy Park SAPS station commander Dawood Laing says the young dad even incited his community to moer the cops, calling them “n***ers”. Grassy Park SAPS station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing He says the drama unfolded in Parkwood Avenue when cops raided a shebeen.

“The problem is the place sells liquor illegally and the buyers come at all times of the night,” Laing says. “The community complained and we went to search. When we got there, the people running the smokkie had no problem. “We took the wyn and put them in the van, no problems.

“Then this suspect came running calling us n***ers and inciting the community to attack us. “Captain Wynita Kleinsmith was thrown to the ground and two vehicles were damaged but we got him.” NIE MAN MENSE: Unruly Parkwood residents damaged two SAPS vehicles Laing says to avoid conflict they put the man in his police vehicle after a long struggle and arrested him for the attack, but as they were about to leave the scene, the ouma arrived out of nowhere and freed him.

“She just came and rukked him out of the police car and then we caught him again and caught her as well,” he adds. “They are both facing very serious charges including incitement to commit violence, resisting arrest and malicious damage to property among others.” Sitting in the cop shop, the granny was heard saying: “You see now I am in trouble, wat gaan my kerkmense sê?”

But Laing says police are gatvol of attacks by Parkwood residents. “This is the same community where constable Pedro lost his life. This is the same community who attacked [Uber driver] Abongile Mafalala,” he explains. “It is the same community that attacked three of my cops and the same community that damaged several vehicles.