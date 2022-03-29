The Athlone Stadium Vaccination Centre of Hope administered its last Covid jabs on Saturday.

The site was opened on August 17 last year and was one of two mass vaccination sites, the other being the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The five-lane drive-through had 51 staff from nurses, administrative clerks, pharmacy staff, emergency services and general workers.

The drive-through had 10 vaccination stations which accommodated all modes of transport from cars, taxis, motorcycles, bicycles and even horses and carts.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said: “We are moving towards integrating Covid-19 vaccination into our routine health services, which means clients will be offered vaccination at all our health facilities, in addition to the outreaches and pop-up sites.”

Health Department Deputy General, Dr Saadiq Kariem, who received a booster dose at the site on Friday, said a total of 80 649 people were vaccinated at the Athlone site.

He added: “I encourage everyone to continue getting vaccinated at our health facilities and to get their boosters which is crucial to limit the impact future waves might have.”

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the reason for the closure of the Athlone site is that the lease agreement with the City of Cape Town has come to an end.

She encouraged people to continue to vaccinate at other facilities.

According to the Western Cape Government Covid-19 Dashboard, around 21 857 people have succumbed to the virus in the province.

