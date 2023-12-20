Following much frustration and anger over the delay in the reopening the Athlone Swimming Pool, joy erupted on Tuesday as the gates were finally opened and the pool deemed safe for public use. On Friday, a protest organised by the Bridgetown Community Development Forum was held just outside the premises and saw dozens of children joining.

The swimming pool was scheduled to reopen on 17 November for the holiday season. FROM ANGER TO JOY: Kids can now enjoy a swim. File photo In late October, the City of Cape Town said that its Recreation and Parks Department would open 24 community swimming pools in stages between November and mid-December. From 11 December, the swimming pools would operate daily for the holiday season. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said the Athlone Swimming Pool was closed due to a mechanical plant failure emanating from the deterioration of ageing infrastructure and was restored in a phased approach.

