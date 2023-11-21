One of the bandiete who escaped from Athlone Magistrate’s Court has been killed. Vuyani Bonkolo was murdered in New Crossroads on Sunday afternoon.

He was a dangerous man, according to a police source. The police source says: “Since the escape, he shot a woman and committed more crimes.” He remained in the Gugulethu area up until his death on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Gugulethu police attended a scene on Sunday at about 1.40pm in Moletsana Street, New Crossroads, where an adult male was shot and killed, and two other victims injured. Twigg says: “The adult male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.” On October 11, Bonkolo escaped from Athlone Magistrates’ Court with four other men. One of them, Khaya Supulana, is still at large.