One of the bandiete who escaped from Athlone Magistrate’s Court has been killed.
Vuyani Bonkolo was murdered in New Crossroads on Sunday afternoon.
He was a dangerous man, according to a police source.
The police source says: “Since the escape, he shot a woman and committed more crimes.”
He remained in the Gugulethu area up until his death on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Gugulethu police attended a scene on Sunday at about 1.40pm in Moletsana Street, New Crossroads, where an adult male was shot and killed, and two other victims injured.
Twigg says: “The adult male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.”
On October 11, Bonkolo escaped from Athlone Magistrates’ Court with four other men. One of them, Khaya Supulana, is still at large.
Jody Adams, Elroy Geduld and Khumzi Ningo were arrested and charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of attempted murder, escaping from custody, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. The escapees reportedly armed themselves with a broken glass bottle in the holding cells.
Police said as officers were busy loading them in the vans to transport them back to jail, they attacked an official and robbed him of his firearm, cellphone and vehicle keys.
The three accused jumped over the wall. However, Adams and Geduld were re-arrested on the same day, while Ningo was busted two days later.